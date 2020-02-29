Home

Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME
107 Broad St.
Milford, CT
1958 - 2020
Dean Moccia Obituary
Dean Moccia
Dean Joseph Moccia, 61, of Milford, passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2020. Born on March 10, 1958 in Bridgeport, he was the son of Louise A. (Duda) Korbel and the late Domenico Dan Moccia.
Dean owned and operated his own business, TeleSecurity Solutions, for over 20 years. He was also a talented and enthusiastic musician. He was a member of many bands and he enjoyed singing, playing bass and listening to 80's rock music. Dean also had an affinity towards American Sports Cars, and history, especially the history of military planes and weaponry.
In addition to his mother, Louise, Dean is survived by his son, Dean Joseph Moccia II and his half-sisters, Lauren Kennaugh and Nikki Gorman; his sister, Gail Moccia; his niece and nephew, Bonnie (Phillip) Milligan, and Austin (Nikki) Garcia; his great-nephews and great-niece, Nathan Milligan, and Jasmine and Xanon Garcia; his former spouse, Melody Moccia and her husband David Kennaugh; his cats, Kashka and Ace; and his many cousins, friends and band mates. Dean was predeceased by his father, Domenico, and several aunts and uncles.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. IA Graveside Service will follow at Mount Saint Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dean's name may be made to the at . To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020
