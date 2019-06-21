Rev. Dean Richard Amelung

Rev. Dean Richard Amelung entered into eternal rest with our Lord on May 16. Born in Chicago, IL - July 2, 1929 the son of Adeline Grundmann Spicer and Arthur Amelung.

A graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, CT. Dean was a design engineer and machinist before going into the ministry. He retired from formal ministry with the United Methodist Church, but continued to minister to everyone he encountered by sharing the Lord's love.

Predeceased by his beloved wife, Doris Hurd Amelung. Dean leaves to cherish his memory his son Dixon Amelung (Cookie), daughter, Dale Janoski (David); seven grandchildren; Stacy Bogden (Scott), Christopher Amelung (Dawn), Alison Buendel (Eric), Peter Janoski (Tamarah), Gail Ramos, Michael Cohen (Valenis), Brian Cohen (Rebecca) 12 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Grace Evans, Rick Spicer (Muriel), sister-in-laws Evelyn Ostberg and Ruth Hurd and brother-in-laws Wallace Hurd Jr. (Nancy) and Lou Green and many special nieces and nephews.

Dean was laid to rest beside his beloved Doris on May 23 in Stevensville, MI. A celebration of Dean's life will be held Sunday, June 30 at 2:30 p.m. at Golden Hill United Methodist Church on the corner of Golden Hill and Lafayette Streets, Bridgeport, with the Rev. Tisha Branch officiating.

Dean's family extends their deep appreciation to VNS of CT Hospice at Home as well as many family and friends for their care and support.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dean may be directed to The American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 97216, Washington D.C. 20090 or Golden Hill United Methodist Church Community Supper & Shower Ministry, 210 Elm Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604.