Deanna J. Burruano

Deanna (Dee) J. Toth Burruano, age 75, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Burruano, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 08, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Born in Bridgeport on June 17, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Mildred Krhla Toth. Dee was a retired buyer for the City of Bridgeport Board of Education Purchasing Department. A woman of deep faith, she was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Fairfield. She participated in many spiritual pilgrimages and traveled extensively across the world. She was a member of the Columbiettes, taught religious education at St. Raphael's, was a member of the St. Margaret's/St. Raphael's prayer group, loved violin music and was an avid New York Yankee fan. But above everything she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. The unconditional love she gave, and the memories shared together will forever live in their hearts. Dee will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her loving and devoted son, Nicholas J. Burruano and his wife Josephine of Stratford, a granddaughter, Tatiana Burruano, three brothers, Douglas Toth and his wife Patricia, Mark Toth and Bart Toth and his wife Joanne all of Stratford, a sister, Susan E. Jezierny and her husband Kenneth of Trumbull, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Julianne Toth. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Monday from 3– 7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Deanna Burruano's name to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, CT 06825. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2019