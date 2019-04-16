Deanna Culbert

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deanna Louise Culbert (Brown). Deanna age 74, of West Hartford (formerly of Monroe), passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born in Sanford, Maine and was the daughter of the late Charles and Arlene Brown. Louise, to family and friends she knew her in childhood, and Deanna, to those whose lives she later touched, taught elementary school in Fairfield, prior to retiring to West Hartford. Her greatest joy was her family and friends to whose lives she brought joy and light. She leaves her husband John of 49 years; her son Adam Culbert and his wife Elizabeth also of West Hartford, and her daughter Lisa Miller (Benjamin) of Mamaroneck, NY; her beloved granddaughter, Anna Mae Culbert, and her cherished grandsons, Charles Culbert and Raphael and James Miller. She also leaves behind her stepdaughter, Sue Culbert Woolard of VA, and her two sisters Linda Brown (Leigh Goren) of Sanford, ME and Cynthia Brown of Carrollton, GA. A memorial service will be held this Thursday, April 18, 3 p.m. at The Universalist Church, 433 Fern Street, West Hartford, CT 06107. A reception will follow in Fiske Hall. In lieu of flowers and at Deanna's request, donations may be made to the Fern Street Food Ministry. Please make checks payable to The Universalist Church with Food Ministry/Deanna in the memo line Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary