Deanna Marie Herlihy

Deanna Marie Herlihy, 61, of Fairfield, CT, passed away early Thursday morning, June 4th, after her courageous and valiant second battle with cancer.

Deanna was a true lover of nature, enjoying hiking, cycling, kyaching, and the beach. During the winter she would long for the many long summer days spent on her boat with her husband Scott. She cherished the close friendships she shared with many people. Deanna was loved by many being a genuine, giving, loving and compassion heart for all.

In addition to her love of the outdoors and the water, Deanna's main passion was her love of working with children. For 20 years she ran a pre-preschool program, Curiosity Corner. Everyone who knew her as "Miss Dee" sends cards and stoped by to say hello whenever in the neighborhood.

She was born on August 8, 1958 to Russell and Theresa Cingari. She was the oldest out of her three siblings, Michael Cingari and Debranne Cingari-Cavalier. She married her husband, Scott Herlihy, on May 21, 1983. Together they have two children, Megan Rudd and Caitlin Herlihy. Her oldest daughter Megan is married to Brian Rudd. Together they brought the first grandchild into the family, Evie Marie. Deanna received the most joy from FaceTiming her grandchild multiple times a day, as well as visiting her in Flagstaff, AZ where the three of them reside. She is also survived by her two loving nieces Breanna and Madison Suden.



