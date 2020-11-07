Deborah A. Scott
Deborah (Engelhard) Scott, age 61, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Stanton Scott (Ted). Born in Bridgeport on October 3, 1959 she was a daughter of the late Howard and Evelyn (Plude) Engelhard, Sr. A graduate of Central High School, Class of 1977, Debbie ran her own home daycare, Happy Faces Daycare, prior to her work at Cornerstone Children's Center in Trumbull. Her love for children and devotion to others fostered many lasting friendships over the years. She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Parish where she also served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist. Debbie's great faith and sympathetic ear provided much comfort to anyone in need as she never stopped trying to help others. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister and friend of many who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband Ted of 41 years, other survivors include her loving sons, Michael and Matthew Scott, both of Bridgeport, her sister and brothers, Sandy Capite (Frank) of Milford, Howard Engelhard, Jr. (Bonnie McLaughlin) of West Haven, her twin brother Dennis Engelhard (Kim) of Cheshire and Lee Engelhard (Jean) of Prospect, her mother-in-law, Mary Lou Scott of Bridgeport, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 851 North Ave., Bridgeport. Face masks are required and social distancing is mandatory. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or online at www.theaftd.org
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
