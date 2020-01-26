|
|
Deborah "Debi" Bodnar
June 7, 1958 - January 26, 2020
Deborah "Debi" Rose Bodnar, 61, of Meriden, passed away peacefully January 26, 2020 at MidState Medical Center with her family by her side.
Debi was born in Bridgeport on June 7, 1958, a daughter of the late Frank and Jean (Marra) Bodnar Sr.
Debi worked for Masonicare for 35 years in the IT department and will be greatly missed by her longtime colleagues. She enjoyed body building, traveling, was an avid animal lover, and loved her dogs Rocky and Buddy.
Debi is survived by her sisters, Kathy Malin and her husband, Kenneth, of Swedesboro, New Jersey and Frances Bodnar of Monroe; her brothers, David Bodnar and his wife, Rebecca, of Monroe and Frank Bodnar Jr. and his wife, Evelyn, of Fairfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Deborah's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 27, 2020