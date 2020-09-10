1/1
Deborah Foehr
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Deborah Jellinek Foehr
February 21, 1950 - August 20, 2020
Deborah Jellinek Foehr passed away naturally in her sleep on August 20, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1950 to parents Marie and Maurice Jellinek. She spent her childhood in Buffalo, New York and her adult life in varying areas of Connecticut. Deborah was a loving mother and deeply touched the lives of many who knew her.
Deborah is survived by her children; daughters, Serina Denehy and Chelsea Griffith; former husband, Joseph Foehr; brother, Greg Jellinek; and five grandchildren.
As a youth she was a beauty queen who loved horseback riding and skiing. Later in life you would find her basking in the sun with a book whenever she had the chance.
Deborah's bold personality and go-getter spirit helped her to establish herself as a successful real estate agent in a career that was then dominated by men. Eventually she would own her own company, CDC Real Estate and then Star Commercial Real Estate.
A memorial will be held in the future to honor Deborah's grand connection with her loved ones and to celebrate her unique and colorful life. If you knew Deborah and want to be sure to be notified of the memorial date, please email Chelsea at cfoehr@gmail.com.

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
