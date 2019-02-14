Deborah (Torreso) Lumley

Deborah Torreso Lumley, age 70 of Orange, passed away in her home on February 12, 2019 from complications of Scleroderma.

Debbie was surrounded by her family; her entire world, her husband, of 41 years, Raymond (Pete) Lumley. Her older and only brother, Dennis Torreso; niece, Kristine Torreso, sister-in-law, Elizabeth Torreso; cousin Judith Toohey and Kyle Toohey; Godson Brendan Toohey; and stepson, Peter Lumley.

Debbie was born in Bridgeport, CT and was the daughter of Michael and Louise Torreso, predeceased by her aunts: Rose Fritz, Ida Verelli, Doris Blundo, Maria Riccio, and Teresa Santini.

Debbie was a lifelong crafter and artist, a baker of her famous Italian cookies during the holidays, and a supportive volunteer of her church. If she was not in the kitchen cooking, you could find her in the garden tending to her hydrangeas or by the pool soaking up the sunshine. Debbie was employed by Sals Express and Tetley Tea.

Friends are invited to attend her funeral services on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish, St. Mary's Church, 212 Elizabeth St., Derby, CT. Interment in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Parish. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com. Published in Connecticut Post from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary