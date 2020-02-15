|
|
Deborah A. O'Brien
Deborah A. Cryoskie O'Brien, age 65, of Derby, Deborah, called Deb, Mom or Gram, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020. She was a loving mother who selflessly gave her time and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. Deb grew up in Stratford and attended Stratford High School. She later completed Hairdressing School. She moved to her home in Derby shortly after having her children, where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was a school bus driver in Shelton, CT where she retired from after about 25 years of service. She enjoyed playing cards and board games, listening to music of various genres, shopping for treasures, and collecting a variety of items including coins, jewelry, carnival glass and dolls. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, and on occasion writing poems. She liked animals and had various pets in her home over the years. She also spent many hours cooking and baking with, and for, her children and grandchildren. In her younger years, she had fun attending live music events and dancing. Her smile, sense of humor and laughter always made stressful times seem easier. She will be missed, thought of, remembered and appreciated greatly each passing day, as she had been when she was alive. Her children and grandchildren will continue to think of the love, patience and guidance she offered, and of all the lessons she taught. She made the world a better place by teaching to always help others when you can, while also accepting help when needed. Her time on this earth was cut much too short, but she will live on in the hearts of her loved ones forever. We love you Mom/Gram, and hope that you're at peace with no pain, surrounded by others who were called to be Angels: "God only takes the best". Deborah is survived by her son, Richard O'Brien of Prospect, her daughter, Karen O'Brien of Derby, her sister, Gail Genest of North Carolina, formerly of Stratford, her grandchildren, Stephen, Jason and Mariah; her niece and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She also leaves behind several close friends who she kept in touch with for many years. Deborah was predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Ann Babnik Cryoskie, her sister, Sharon Soldan, and several cousins, aunts and uncles. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main St., Stratford from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. All other services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Anyone who knew her that would like to pay their respects are welcome to attend. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020