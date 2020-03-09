|
Deborah Lynn (Wendelin)
Olexovitch
Sep 28, 1957 - Mar 4, 2020
Deborah Lynn (Wendelin) Olexovitch, age 62 of Stratford beloved wife of Paul Olexovitch passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Deborah was born September 28, 1957 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Aage and Lillian (Graether) Wendelin. Deborah was a waitress for Old Towne Restaurant in Trumbull for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially her trips to Aruba with her daughter Michelle and her sister Sandy. Deb also enjoyed her trips to the casino with family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family and Sunday dinners. And every slot game under the sun…and pinochle as well. Deb was a gentle soul, devout to her children and family. She had a quick smile and a genuine love of life. Survivors in addition to her husband include her two adored children, Christopher and Michelle Olexovitch, her sister, Sandra Reddy and her husband Steve; two nephews Michael Reddy and his partner Elizabeth MacKinnon and JJ Reddy; brother-in-law, Steven Olexovitch and his wife Lisa and many other nieces and nephews; and of course, her guard dog Fin. Friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford. Interment will follow in Putney Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with her family Wednesday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Saint Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN., 38105, (our vette site) https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/...f=T&pw_id=3922. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2020