Deborah Rubenstein
Deborah S. Rubenstein
Deborah S. Rubenstein, of Bayview Beach, Milford and Siesta Key, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Aurelia (Kaltenbach) Strba, Deb was a retired employee of Peoples Bank. An avid reader, she enjoyed music, Broadway shows, opening weekend at Saratoga and Seattle Seahawks football.
She is survived by her husband, Chip Rubenstein, and her beloved nephew, John Black, his wife Lee Morgan and their children Dan and Eva. Deb was also the loving A.D. (Aunt Deb) to Sheridan, Joe and Justin Black. She is also survived by a brother and sister. Her devoted German Shepherds will also miss her presence.
All Services were private and at the convenience of the family. In the spirit of Deb's generosity, please consider donating to; The Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or to WHY Hunger att. Jen Chapin, 505 Eight Ave. #2100, New York, New York 10018. Arrangements entrusted to the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport. To sign an online guest book or to send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
