Delcina Ferreira, age 95 passed away suddenly and peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Bishop Wicke Health Center in Shelton, CT. Delcina was predeceased by her beloved husband, Domingos Ferreira, her parents; Joaquim Batista Jr., and Teresa Vaz Monteiro Batista, her adored half siblings; Deolinda Vaz Monteiro, Ana Vaz Monteiro, and Joao Vaz Monteiro, and her beloved niece, Teresa Almeida, as well as countless friends, including Mary and Norberto Esteves to whom she was eternally devoted.
Delcina was born on May 30, 1925 in Vilarinho das Paranheiras, Portugal growing up on her parent's farm. A loving and dedicated daughter, Delcina devotedly cared for her parents and supported their work until she married in 1951. She moved to the United States in 1952 to be with her husband, originally traveling by vessel to New York, and settling in Mineola L.I. then moving to CT and beginning her life in Bridgeport. She officially became a US citizen in 1960, an accomplishment of which she was exceedingly proud. After the passing of her husband in 1967, Delcina supported her son as a single parent never ceasing to be a devoted and loving mother. Her happiest memories seemed to always be about her son, whom she adored and who supported her with devotion throughout his adult life. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She dedicated herself spiritually to the church and to the Blessed Mother. She prayed the rosary daily offering her prayers for her friends and family. Delcina was proud to see her family grow always excited for a visit and happy to give a hug along with sharing stories of her life. An avid homemaker she enjoyed crocheting, cooking, caring for and spoiling her cats. She was greatly admired for her grit and refusal to give up on anything.
She is survived by her son, John Ferreira, and his wife, Dorothy, her granddaughters; Barbara (Tim) Dooley and Diana (Chris) Vitko, her great-grandchildren; Jacob and Connor Dooley, and Emmett and Garrett Vitko, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was loved by all. The family would like to offer sincere thanks to Pav. IV nurses, aides, and all support staff at the Bishop Wicke Health Center for their devoted care.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport with a Mass of the Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Rd., Bridgeport, CT 06608, in her memory.