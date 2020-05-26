Delfina Fernandes DeBrum
Delfina Fernandes DeBrum, age 93, of Bridgeport, CT, beloved wife of the late Hermano Luiz DeBrum for 68 years of marriage, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Delfina was born on April 17, 1927 in Pawtucket, RI and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Monte Fernandes. Delfina lived her beautiful life in Feteiras De Sul, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal and eventually moved to Bridgeport, CT in 1995 with her beloved husband to be closer to her family. She was a devoted mother, homemaker and hard-working woman who loved to work on her farm, garden, cook and watching and feeding birds. Most of all she loved her family and friends and always put their needs before her own. She was the happiest spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Delfina is survived by three loving children, Anna DeBrum-Wood and her husband Jack of Oxford, CT, Paul DeBrum and his wife Kathy of Middlefield, CT and Bertha Trentini and her husband Vincent of Bridgeport, CT, eight cherished grandchildren, Peter, Anna, Amy, Adam, Corey, Eric, Chris and Victoria, seven great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. She was predeceased by her grandson Paul "PJ" DeBrum, Jr. Delfina will forever be remembered and carried in our hearts with her beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate her life and find comfort that she is in heaven watching over us. She will forever live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
A private family funeral and entombment services will be held privately at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford, CT due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time. In lieu of flowers, we are remembering Delfina as an expression of sympathy with a contribution to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission Food Bank Meals at www.bridgeportrescuemission.org or by mail at Bridgeport Rescue Mission Food Bank, PO Box 9057, Bridgeport, CT 06601. Arrangements entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence in her memory, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 26, 2020.