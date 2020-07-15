1/1
Dendra J. Altieri
1945 - 2020
Dendra J. Altieri
Dendra J. Altieri, age 74, of Stratford peacefully entered into rest on Monday, July 13, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital in Bridgeport. She was born in Bridgeport on November 3, 1945 the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Evelyn (Cowell) Altieri. She was a longtime Teacher and Administrator for the Bridgeport Board of Education before her retirement. Dendra was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Margaret Mary Church, an animal lover, and a diehard Red Sox and Patriots fan. She was also a longtime friend of Bill W. for over 42 years. Dendra is survived by her sister Johnna F. Alteri, her nephew Frederick J. Alteri III and his wife Susan and their daughter Persephone J., her nieces Stephanie Marcucio, and Nicole Magee and her husband Joseph and their sons Vincent and Michael, her aunt Connie Beckwith, cousins Ron and Doug Beckwith, special friends Sarah Bodenheimer, Kathie and Dave Sochacki, Gina and Tom Curtin. Special thanks to Dr. Strick Woods, St. Vincent's Cancer Center Staff, Father Ciprian Bejam, Dr. Jared Selter and Dr. Jon Novella. Close friends who stuck with her, The Edison Crew: Chris Cormier, Gina Gaglione-Belinkie, Lisa Mostafa, Cathy Homick and Alissa Kneeland: also Ron and Cynthia Remy, Jane and Sam Marrone, Sally Bonina,Nanci and Jess Walsh, Mike Brosnan, Leslie Waller, Phil Levine, Mia Dimbo, Ana Paula DaSilva, Carol and Frank Guilmette, Mary, Fred and Libby Liggins, Sharon and Jim Pavliscak, Robin Maron, Sam Rotini, and Don Alfano. Dendra was predeceased by her parents Frederick J. Alteri I and Evelyn (Cowell) Altieri and brother and sister-in-law Frederick J. Altieri II and Shelia Altieri. Dendra's funeral services are private. Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with her arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org, or St. Vincent's Swim Across the Sound, give.stvincents.org. Condolences can be left online for her family at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
