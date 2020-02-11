Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
(203) 445-8500
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude Parish Church
707 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. John's Cemetery
500 Moose Hill Rd.
Monroe, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Borrs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Marie Borrs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Marie Borrs Obituary
Denise Marie Borrs
Denise Marie Borrs, age 35 of Monroe, CT entered eternal peace after battling breast cancer, on February 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Bridgeport, CT and grew up in Monroe, CT. She was a student at Special Needs Center, Monroe Elementary, Fawn Hollow, Chalk Hill and finally exited Masuk High School in 2006. Denise loved school, going on field trips, attending concerts, selling baked goods on the "coffee cart", and best of all, going to the prom. She also enjoyed attending sporting events, family vacations to Disney World and all the fun neighborhood get-togethers. She had a love for music and a smile that could light up a room. She was such a strong person, impacting so many lives, just by being herself. Many happy memories were made over the years thanks to all her family, friends, caregivers, school personnel and all who loved Denise throughout her life. Denise was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Emma Simmons, and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Ann Borrs. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Kathleen Borrs, brother Robert Borrs, sister Karen Rivers, brother-in-law Michael Rivers, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Parish Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Burial to immediately follow at St. John's Cemetery, 500 Moose Hill Rd., Monroe, CT. In Denise's honor, donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice of Branford, CT, Norma Pfriem Breast Center in Trumbull, CT or any .
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -