Denise Marie Borrs, age 35 of Monroe, CT entered eternal peace after battling breast cancer, on February 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Bridgeport, CT and grew up in Monroe, CT. She was a student at Special Needs Center, Monroe Elementary, Fawn Hollow, Chalk Hill and finally exited Masuk High School in 2006. Denise loved school, going on field trips, attending concerts, selling baked goods on the "coffee cart", and best of all, going to the prom. She also enjoyed attending sporting events, family vacations to Disney World and all the fun neighborhood get-togethers. She had a love for music and a smile that could light up a room. She was such a strong person, impacting so many lives, just by being herself. Many happy memories were made over the years thanks to all her family, friends, caregivers, school personnel and all who loved Denise throughout her life. Denise was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Edward and Emma Simmons, and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Ann Borrs. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Kathleen Borrs, brother Robert Borrs, sister Karen Rivers, brother-in-law Michael Rivers, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. at the Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Parish Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT. Burial to immediately follow at St. John's Cemetery, 500 Moose Hill Rd., Monroe, CT. In Denise's honor, donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice of Branford, CT, Norma Pfriem Breast Center in Trumbull, CT or any .
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 12, 2020