Denise Walker
1958 - 2020
Denise Tina Walker (Green)
Denise Tina Walker (Green), 62, entered into eternal rest on July 2, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC. She was born on January 18, 1958 in Bridgeport, CT to Lester and Vera (Honcharik) Green. Denise grew up in Black Rock and was a longtime member of the Norden Club. She worked for many years for the Nielsen company of Wilton, CT. Denise loved animals and supported rescue organizations for dogs and cats. Denise is survived by her husband Robert of Rock Hill, SC and her stepdaughter Stefanie of Meriden, CT. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Clifford Green. Memorial donations may be made to the Halfway Home Rescue of North Haven, CT.

Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
