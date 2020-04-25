|
|
Dennis J. D'Archangelo, Jr.
Dennis J. D'Archangelo, Jr. age 46, of Beacon Falls, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 17, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He is the devoted husband of Kourtney Rovack D'Archangelo.
He was born in Bridgeport on September 22, 1973 son of Drusilla Giordanella D'Archangelo. and the late Dennis J. D'Archangelo, Sr.
Dennis was a Police Officer for the Town of Oxford for 17 years. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his son Joshua, going to the range, swimming in their pool, playing with Quinn and their gym workouts on the weekend. Dennis was driven by health and fitness and loved working out at the gym.
He is also survived by his loving son Joshua D'Archangelo, mother and father-in-law Ken and Donna Rovack, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Debbie and Tom Ceccarelli, niece Mackenzie Ceccarelli, Dog Quinn, two sisters Denise Fette and Deanna Hernandez and her husband Jose, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dennis family would like to thank the Oxford Police Dept., The Town of Oxford, Physicians and Staff of Memorial Sloan and Kettering Cancer Center and the Vitas Staff.
Due to the current pandemic health crisis, a memorial service to celebrate Dennis' life will be held at a date to be announced for the public to attend and support Dennis' family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Joshua D'Archangelo Education Fund, Oxford Police Department, 429 Oxford Rd., Oxford, CT 06478 as well as the "Officer Down Family Assistance" Go Fund Me Page.
The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020