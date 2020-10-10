Dennis Patrick Kearns
Dennis Patrick Kearns, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in St. Vincent's Medical Center. Dennis was born in Bridgeport, the beloved son of the late William J. and Kathleen (Murray) Kearns. He was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport. Dennis graduated from St. Augustine's Grammar School, Notre Dame of Bridgeport High School and holds Bachelor and Master Degrees from Sacred Heart University. In addition he obtained a Master's Degree in Communications from Fairfield University. Dennis's love and knowledge of contemporary and rock music manifested itself in his early career as the manager of the Sacred Heart University radio station WSHU, his gigs as a DJ at weddings and other local events, and as Assistant Manager of the Trumbull FYE store. Dennis also was a professor of communications at Sacred Heart University. Dennis was a life long New York Yankees and Giants fan who enjoyed watching the games with his dad and brothers. He was also known to be an avid reader, often reading three newspapers a day. Survivors include his devoted brother William Joseph Kearns, III of Bridgeport, nieces and nephews Abigail Kearns Dunn and husband Peter, Patrick K. Jordan and wife Laura, Caitlin Jordan Shaffer and husband Brian, and Breinne Jordan Famulari and husband Paul, and several grandnieces and nephews. He is also remembered by many loving cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Michael Murray Kearns and his sister Eileen Kearns Jordan. Funeral services will be held Friday, at 10:00a.m., meeting directly in St. Augustine's Cathedral, Bridgeport, with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. There will be no prior calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com