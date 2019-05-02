Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis S. Griffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis S. Griffin Obituary
Dennis S. Griffin
Dennis Stephen Griffin passed away suddenly due to an infection on April 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury surrounded by his family. He grew up in Trumbull with his sister and brothers.
Dennis is survived by his love Tabitha, his stepson Michael and his 10-year old son Hunter. He is also survived by his sister Joan Parmelee of Higganum, CT; his brother Patrick (Pam) of New Milford; his brother Edward (Laurie) of Trumbull; his brother Michael of Seymour and his brother Robert (Lisa) of Shelton, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Griffin.
Dennis will be remembered for his kind heart. He was a gentle giant and will forever be missed.
Services will be private
Published in Connecticut Post on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.