Dennis Charles Scinto
Dennis Charles Scinto, age 80 of Bridgeport entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in Bridgeport in October 23, 1940, he was the son of the late Joseph and Rose (Grauso) Scinto. He was a Graduate of Central High School and a member of the Army National Guard. He was a self-employed used car salesman for many years, and most recently retired as City Zoning Inspector with the City of Bridgeport with 27 plus years of service.
With the help of the late Captain Leonard Coco and State Rep. Jackie Coco. Dennis was heavily involved in Bridgeport Democratic Party. He was elected the North End District leader of the 134th district for about 35 years. He was also an elected City Sheriff for over 30 years. The longest of any elected official in the City's history.
He was a previous member of the Italian Community Center, where he excelled in Racquetball, and a past member of Mill River Country Club. He was a current member of the Fairchild Wheeler Golf Club. One of his most proud moments was coaching his sons. In particular, the year he coached basketball for 5-6 grade team at Saint Lawrence Elementary School to the Metropolitan Catholic Diocese Boys basketball championship. That same year we won the Saint Jude basketball tournament. The only loss that year was to Blessed Sacrament in the Cardinal Sheehan Tournament. He also coached flag football for the Cowboys for many years and little league baseball.
One of his true loves was Golf. He could always be seen at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, either playing or socializing. His favorite golfer by far was Jack Nicklaus. He also took great pride and watching son's Dennis and Michael play and win Golf Tournaments. He also had many fun family vacations to Seaside Heights, NJ, Galt Ocean Mile in Fort Lauderdale and Disney World.
Survivors include a son, Dennis Scinto of Northford, CT and his partner, Chareice Cunningham and their son, Joseph Scinto, also Chareice's children, Kalene and Matthew Cunningham. Also, a son, Michael Scinto of Ponte Vedra, FL, and his son's, Carson and Avery Scinto. His brother, Donald Scinto, and wife Constance Scinto, a niece, Dawn Scinto and a nephew, Donald Scinto. His longtime girlfriend, Marilyn Santacroce and her son, Joseph Santacroce and wife Nicole and their two children, Devin and J.P. Santacroce.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
