Dennis W. Delmonico, Jr
Dennis W. Delmonico, Jr, 56, of Fryeburg ME, formerly of Stratford, CT passed away on November 27, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston after a brief illness. His beloved wife of 32 years, Debra W. Delmonico, was by his side.
He is survived by their daughter, Elizabeth I. Delmonico, his mother Lorraine L. DelMonico of San Juan Capistrano, CA and his brother, Darren J. DelMonico of Capistrano Beach, CA.
Dennis was predeceased by his father, Dennis W. DelMonico, Sr and his father-in-law Edwin F. White. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Elizabeth P. White of Gorham, ME, brother-in-law Mark White and his wife Betty of Freeland, MI, brother-in-law Kevin White and his girlfriend Tammy of Shelton, CT and sister-in-law Diane Mealo and her husband Mark of Apopka, FL as well as many nephews and nieces.
Dennis was born on July 1, 1964 in Bridgeport, CT and raised in Stratford where he was a 1982 graduate of Stratford High School. Dennis maintained lifelong friendships with his classmates even after he moved with his family to Maine in 1999. Dennis had two passions; baseball and cooking. He pursued careers in both, spending 3 years as a minor league umpire after high school and the most recent 20+ years as a highly regarded chef in the Mt. Washington Valley area. He also worked for several years in between as an HVAC technician at General Reinsurance in Stamford. Dennis was a natural mentor, encouraging his nieces, nephews, interns and coworkers toward their career goals in the food service industry or whatever pathway they pursued. He would light up any room with his humorous expressions and he loved to keep everyone well fed.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or service. All who knew him are encouraged to enjoy a good meal with the people you love and raise a glass to his memory. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation are encouraged to consider 'The Sunshine Backpack Food Program' c/o Molly Ockett School, 25 Molly Ockett Dr., Fryeburg, ME 04037 or 'Stratford High School Baseball', c/o Stratford High School, 245 King St., Stratford, CT 06615. Dennis' family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the oncology team and all the staff of M1 at Central Maine Medical Center for the care and compassion shown over the past five weeks. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Funeral Alternatives of Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net