Desiree Anzalone

Desiree S. Anzalone
Desiree S. Anzalone, age 31 of Stratford passed Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Smilow Cancer Hospital. Born in Norwalk on September 15, 1989 she was the daughter of Mario Anzalone of Stratford and Julia Arnaz of Milford. Desiree was an old soul who loved 60's and 70's music. Her talent was prolific including her art, song writing, poetry and playing piano. She was a talented photographer and enjoyed playing guitar with her father, singing and modeling photography. Desiree was a lover of animals and people but most of all she loved life. She will be missed deeply by all but will live forever in our hearts.
In addition to her father Mario and his wife Nancy and her mother Julia Arnaz and her husband Halbert Massey, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Susan Callahan Howe, maternal grandfather, Desi Arnaz Jr., paternal grandmother, Carol Anzalone and paternal great-grandmother, Marjorie Broadhurst and her fiancé and caregiver, Chris Reynolds. She is also survived by her step brothers; Sammy and Joe, AJ and Nick as well as her uncle, John and aunts; Melissa, Janine and Sherry. She was predeceased by her beloved grandfather Mario Anzalone, Sr., and her great-grandparents Desi Arnaz Sr. and Lucille Ball.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home, 2611 Main Street Stratford. Please follow pandemic guidelines by wearing a face mask, keep social distance and avoid lingering after paying your respects to the family. For online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
.