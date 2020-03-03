|
|
Diane (Zinsky) Bania
Diane Stefania Bania (Zinsky), age 66, of Trumbull, passed away in her home on March 3, 2020. She was born in Bridgeport to the late Joseph and Ann Zinsky. She graduated from Keystone College in La Plume, PA. Diane worked in medical administration for various companies in the area, most recently for Dr. Barton Belkin. She had many hobbies and passions, especially being an avid gardener, plant lover, and an excellent creative cook. Diane was also an activist being a member of Connecticut Citizen Action Group for many years and most recently worked on the campaign to ban invasive bamboo in CT. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Stanley Bania and her brother Joseph Zinsky Jr. Survivors include her devoted sons, with whom she resided Joseph Robert Bania and Matthew James Bania. Also surviving are her brother and sister-in-law David and Teresa Bania of East Windsor, sister-in-law Joyce Bania of South Windsor; her nephew Timothy Bania of Massachusetts; two aunts Barbara Barna of South Canaan, PA, and Lillian Kuhner of Malcolm, Nebraska; and a host of cousins. Friends are invited to greet the family on Sunday from 12 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plans Rd., Trumbull. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgeport Rescue Mission, 1088 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06605 or Swim Across the Sound, c/o St. Vincent's Medical Foundation, 2800 Main St. Bridgeport, CT 06606. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 4, 2020