Diane Cardamone
Diane Cardamone, age 70, of Shelton entered into rest on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was born in West Point, NY on May 10, 1949 daughter of the late Santis and Eva (Cola) Cardamone and was a New York resident for most of her life before moving to Shelton in 2012. She was a graduate of MIddletown State Hospital School of Nursing in 1970. Diane was a Registered Nurse for many years. She enjoyed word puzzles, reading, knitting and watching the Andy Griffith Show. Diane is the loving sister of Paula Kady, Marcia Barber and her husband John and Julie Morgan and sister-in-law of Karen Cardamone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Diane was predeceased by her brother Eugene Cardamone. Friends may call on Friday from 4 to 7 pm at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Saturday, friends are invited to go directly to St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to by going to . Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 2, 2020