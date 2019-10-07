|
|
Diane Pester Chuka
Diane Pester Chuka, age 70 of Trumbull, formerly of Bridgeport, beloved wife of the late Peter J. Chuka Sr. passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on February 11, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Rose Colandrea Pester. Diane's whole world was her family. Sure, she loved travelling and going to the casino, but all that mattered to her was that her family was safe and together. Unfortunately, each health battle that she won, left her with yet another war around the corner. Diane had numerous medical issues that limited her ability to stay out of hospitals for the last year or so, but you wouldn't see her without a smile on her face. No one can ever say she wasn't a fighter. How often have you seen nurses tearing up and telling a patient they will miss them at the end of each hospital stay? She was formerly employed at Washington Mutual, SCT, Fairfield University, Ace Ambulance, and Southern Connecticut Cablevision. She was a caring sister, wife, aunt, mother and grandmother, who had nothing but love and devotion for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her. Survivors include her two sons Peter J Chuka, Jr. and his wife Wendy and Daniel Chuka and his wife Deanna, all of Trumbull. She was the world's best "Grandma" to Daniella and Dominick. She is also survived by her sister Judy Pester. She will be missed by her nieces, nephews and many cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Bonnie Pester and her nephew John Pester-Constance. In honor of her wishes, there will be no services. Diane was a regular donor to , if you choose to make a donation in her memory, we know that would be her choice.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2019