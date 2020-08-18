Diane Whitney Cussimano

July 18, 1944 - May 28, 2020Diane Whitney Cussimano, age 75, of Stratford, CT, passed away on May 28, 2020, from Huntington's disease and Covid-19.

Diane was born in New York, NY on July 18, 1944, daughter of the late George and Edythe (Pennington) Pepper, lived in Kew Gardens, NY and moved to Westport, CT at age 6. She was a longtime resident of Westport, Southport and Stratford.

Survivors include her husband, Patrick, her twin sons, Blake and Sean Henry of Georgia and Maryland, their wives Cyndi and Kate and three grandchildren, Connor, Rowan and Patrick. She was predeceased by her sister Pamela.

Diane's ashes were scattered by airplane over the Long Island Sound on July 18, 2020.

A special thank you and deep appreciation to Tina, caregiver at Griswold Home Care, whose kind and attentive care over the years was quite remarkable.

Contributions in memory of Diane may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.



