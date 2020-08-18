1/
Diane Cussimano
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Whitney Cussimano
July 18, 1944 - May 28, 2020Diane Whitney Cussimano, age 75, of Stratford, CT, passed away on May 28, 2020, from Huntington's disease and Covid-19.
Diane was born in New York, NY on July 18, 1944, daughter of the late George and Edythe (Pennington) Pepper, lived in Kew Gardens, NY and moved to Westport, CT at age 6. She was a longtime resident of Westport, Southport and Stratford.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick, her twin sons, Blake and Sean Henry of Georgia and Maryland, their wives Cyndi and Kate and three grandchildren, Connor, Rowan and Patrick. She was predeceased by her sister Pamela.
Diane's ashes were scattered by airplane over the Long Island Sound on July 18, 2020.
A special thank you and deep appreciation to Tina, caregiver at Griswold Home Care, whose kind and attentive care over the years was quite remarkable.
Contributions in memory of Diane may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Westport-News & Connecticut Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved