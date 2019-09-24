|
|
Diane A. DeGruttolo
Diane Provenzano DeGruttolo, age 76 of Trumbull passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Andy DeGruttolo. Born in Bridgeport on March 1, 1943 she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Anna Varisco Provenzano. Diane was the owner of Diane's Daycare, where she dedicated many years of faithful service and built numerous relationships before her retirement. For many years leading up to her passing she collected a large variety of cookbooks. She also loved to watch food and cooking shows during her spare time. Diane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Diane was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. In addition to Andy, her loving husband of 57 years, other survivors include her four children, AnnMarie Brennan and her husband Michael of Newtown, Paula Mastorocco and her longtime companion Michael Cavaluzzi of Trumbull, Dina Misurale and her husband Mark of Stratford and Angelo DeGruttolo, Jr. and his wife Kate of Trumbull, her cherished grandchildren, Marissa, Frankie, Alicia, Lauren, Vanessa, Lily and Isabelle, as well as her brother, Paul Provenzano and his wife Dorothy of Trumbull. Diane was predeceased by her sister, Mary Stefanko and her brothers, Joseph, Frank, John, Leonard and Hugo Provenzano. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Michael Digiovanna and his assistant Michelle Corso from the Oncology team at Yale and the nurses at the Smilow Hospital for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m. in St. Stephen Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 25, 2019