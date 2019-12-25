Connecticut Post Obituaries
Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Diane Gelfand, age 84, of Shelton, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Diane was born in Brooklyn, NY, daughter of the late Bernard and Sylvia Bulkin. At a young age, her family moved to Bridgeport, CT. There she graduated from Central High School. In college at the University of Bridgeport, she was crowned the winner of the Wisteria Queen beauty pageant before earning her bachelor's degree. She went on to become a schoolteacher and dedicated her career to public school education. She was known for her passion for music and could often be heard playing the piano or singing show tunes. She was a connoisseur of fashion and was always dressed to the nines. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family, always calling to check on them and making sure everyone was ok. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Amy Golding and her husband Joel of West Haven, CT, Lisa Gelfand and her partner Brenda Coats of Waterbury, CT, cherished brothers, Michael Bulkin and his wife Rosemary of New Canaan, CT, Stephen Bulkin and his wife Terrie of Scottsdale, AZ, and by her adored grandchildren, Carly Palmieri and Emily Golding. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00am at The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, CT, with interment following at Loyalty Cemetery on Burroughs Road in Fairfield, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 27, 2019
