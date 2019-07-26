|
|
Diane Gluck
Diane Gluck, age 77 of Oxford, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Diane was born in Bridgeport, CT, a daughter of the late Harry and Barbara Friedman. She became a nurse in 1961, and worked for Jewish Senior Services for 40 years. Diane was very involved with Boy Scout Troop 1 for over 40 years and donated blood at every opportunity. She was a recipient of the Nightingale award for her dedicated service in nursing. She enjoyed knitting, SCUBA and assembling puzzles. She loved surprise parties.
She is survived by her devoted sons Paul Kaufman and his wife Regina of Cantonment, FL, Daryl Kaufman and his wife Janice of Oxford, CT, her adored grandchildren Rachel, Caitlyn, Sean and Samantha, her dear sister Elaine Friedman, as well as her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Diane was predeceased by her beloved husband Ernest Gluck. A funeral service will take place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Rd., Fairfield, CT, with interment following at Farband Cemetery, 250 Reid St., Fairfield. Gathering afterword at Jewish senior Services - 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport at 5 p.m. Shiva will be observed at the Gluck residence in Oxford on Monday and Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., with minyan at 7:30 p.m. each night. Memorial contributions may be made in Diane's name to Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT, www.jseniors.org.
Published in Connecticut Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019