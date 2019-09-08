|
Jun. 27, 1939-Sept. 1, 2019 Diane Joan Lamond, age 80, entered into peaceful rest on Sunday, September 1, at Shady Knoll Health Center in Seymour, CT. Diane was born in Staten Island, New York, on June 27, 1939, the daughter of the late John E. and Helen (Griffin) Lamond. A beloved sister, aunt and cousin, Diane leaves her loving family, including her brother David T. Lamond of Epping, NH and his four children, Diane's nephews and niece, John Lamond; William Lamond and his wife, Shannon; Todd Lamond and his wife, Kathy, and Danielle Lamond and her son, Dennis, Diane's great-nephew, all of New Hampshire. Diane also leaves her brother-in-law, James E. Bresnahan, of Monroe, CT, and his late wife, Marie (Lamond) Bresnahan, Diane's sister, who predeceased her in 2003, and their children, Diane's nephews and niece, James E. Bresnahan, Jr., of Pleasantville, NY; Kevin M. Bresnahan and his wife Ellie, of Colchester, CT; and Beth (Bresnahan) McGuire and her husband, Paul, of Derby, Conn. Diane's nephew, Patrick R. Bresnahan, James and Marie's son, predeceased her in 2006. James and Marie's five grandchildren, Diane's great-nephews and great-nieces, also will miss her dearly, Ryan Bresnahan of Tunkhannock, Penn.; Kelly Bresnahan of Forkston, Penn.; Annabelle Bresnahan of Pleasantville, NY; Shea Bresnahan of Colchester, CT; and Kevin McGuire of Derby, CT. Diane also leaves many cousins in Connecticut and New York. Diane grew up in Staten Island and New Jersey and lived many years in mid-town Manhattan before moving to Stratford, CT and later Seymour, CT, where she spent her final years. She was a talented artist and gourmet cook and had a wonderful sense of humor and an unforgettable laugh that would light up the room. Diane's family, especially her late sister, Marie, cared for and supported her all her life and will miss her dearly. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour, CT 06483. Diane's family will be holding a private memorial service to honor her life and love of family. Sympathy and Mass cards may be made to Diane's brother, David T. Lamond, in care of the funeral home.
