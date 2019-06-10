|
Diane Lynn Grant
Our beloved sister, Diane Lynn Grant, age 63, of Bridgeport, CT went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Diane was the daughter of the Late Lawrence A. Grant and Laura V. Grant. Diane is survived by her sisters, Patricia S. Cary, Leeta E. Grant-Munn, Lori A. Grant-Lewis, Theresa L. Grant, Sandra M. Grant, Judith V. Grant-Oliver, and Licia Grant; brother, Larry A. Grant; special cousins Yvonne McIntosh and Michelle Smith-Thompkins, and lifelong friend Candie Cole. She was predeceased by her sister Karen R. Robinson. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Smilow Cancer Center, 5520 Park Avenue, Trumbull, CT 06611. The family will greet friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6:00 – 6:30 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m., Baker-Isaac Funeral Chapel, 985 Stratford Avenue, Bridgeport, CT.
For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 10, 2019