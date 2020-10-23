1/1
Diane M. Soltis
1962 - 2020
Diane M Soltis
March 28,1962-October 9, 2020 Diane was the beloved daughter of Joan Totten Soltis and the late George L Soltis. She passed away peacefully at Advent Hospital in Tampa, FL. She was born in Bridgeport, CT and raised in Shelton, Ct until her move to Tampa, FL where she made many friends over the Years.
Besides her mother, Diane is survived by her brother George M Soltis & wife Jessie, nieces Lindsey Filakovsky, Armanda Filakovsky, & nephews Jason Lawrence, Matthew Soltis, Alec Soltis, & Jeremy Soltis. She was predeceased by her father and her sister Christine.
Services will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 Virus. She will be buried in Shelton, CT with her father and sister.
She is also survived by her good friend & very helpful, almost stepfather, Damon H Seyer and her faithful cat Sunny. Also, a very special thanks to her good friend Sonya Brookover.

Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
