Diane Margo
Diane M. Herberger Margo, age 76, of Southport, beloved wife of Richard Margo, entered into eternal life on May 26, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Pius X Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. A complete obituary is forthcoming. For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2019