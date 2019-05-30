Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Margo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Margo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Margo Obituary
Diane Margo
Diane M. Herberger Margo, age 76, of Southport, beloved wife of Richard Margo, entered into eternal life on May 26, 2019. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Pius X Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Fairfield. A complete obituary is forthcoming. For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
Download Now