Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
More Obituaries for Diane Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Roberts


1957 - 2019
Diane Roberts Obituary
Diane Roberts
Diane Roberts, 62, of Milford, died June 30 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born on March 9, 1957 in Jamaica Queens, New York to Anthony and Mary Costa.
She is survived by her husband of over 35 years of marriage John Douglas Roberts. Diane has left behind her son, Daniel Roberts, stepson Kristofer Roberts, brother Anthony Costa, and sister Linda Saggese.
Diane was a professional in the automotive industry for over 25 years. Most of her career has been as an executive assistant and customer relations manager at Toyota of Wallingford. She is leaving behind a close knit of friends and family at Toyota of Wallingford and will be missed by all. To lay tribute to Diane and the many lives she touched, a symbol will be embroidered on every employee's shirt.
Diane loved going to the beach and her family. She was such a fun and loving soul and changed many lives for the good through her kind words and understanding. If you knew Diane for 10 minutes or 10 years you could see the way she would light up a room with her contagious laugh and caring personality. She would not want us to weep for her but to celebrate her in the ways she celebrated living. She was an amazing person inside and out and will live on forever in all of us. She has a lot of close friends and family and this wonderful soul will be missed by many but hardly forgotten.
The visitation will be from 10 am until 2 pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Cody White Funeral Home. Following will be a celebration of her life for all at Orange Ale House in Orange, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 4, 2019
