Diane E. Tesla
On January 4, 2020 after a long two-year decline, our very special Diane E. Tesla, 77, of Milford, CT entered peacefully into heaven.
Diane was well known for her vivacious and truly compassionate spirit. She had an amazing ability to spark a conversation with anyone around her and make those that she met feel like she knew them forever! She loved music, dancing, gardening, Derek Jeter (go Yankees!) and laughing with her friends and family.
Diane was a very loving and devoted mother to her son Jason and his wife Brinlyn; an engaged grammy with her three grandchildren of which she adored (Zaiden, six, Savannah, four, and Paxton, two); a special sister to her brother Gary and his wife Lauren; and an exceptional friend to so many.
Diane was taken from us far too soon and she will be deeply missed. As we go about our days without her in our lives, may her positive energy and love of life be a guiding force in each of us that knew and loved her.
In honor of Diane, pour yourself a Captain and Coke (her favorite adult beverage) and toast to all the laughs, jokes, funny family traditions and special moments you shared with her. Cheers to the stories we will continue to tell-lots of love!
To view Diane's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020