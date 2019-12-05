|
Diane Emily Valovich
Dr. Diane Emily Valovich of Tamarac, Florida passed away on November 12, 2019. Born and raised in Stratford, Connecticut she is the daughter of the late Milen and Emily Valovich. Diane is survived by her sister Shirley of Tamarac, FL, her beloved Goddaughter, Shannon Amber and several cousins.
Diane received a Batchelor's and Master Degree in Library Science from Southern Connecticut State University. She was the Lower School Media Specialist at Nova University School from 1980 to 2003 when she was promoted to Director of
Libraries and Technology until her retirement in 2013.
Diane loved cats and will be missed by Jacey and Belle. She loved to grow orchids in her backyard. She was a wonderful cook and baker and shared her baking with friends and family. Diane and her sister enjoyed traveling together and visited the Mediterranean, exploring towns along the Danube River, Hawaii and Alaska and California.
Diane was an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma international and was past president of Xi Chapter in Broward county.
A memorial service will be held in Trumbull, Connecticut, Holy Trinity Lutheran
Church on December 8th at 2:00 p.m. Donations can be made to Cat's Exclusive in Margate, Florida or the International Multiple Myeloma Founfdation.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 6, 2019