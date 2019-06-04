Dianna Mae Feica

Dianna Mae Feica, age 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Edmonton, Canada on July 17, 1950, daughter of the late Rev. Stephen Feica and Helen Serbiak Feica. Her family came to the United States in 1956. She had lived in Ohio, Connecticut and most recently Las Vegas. Dianna attended Bassick High School where she was the Senior Class President of the Class of 1968. She had worked in the Travel industry as operations manager for Beibel Travel, D'Elia Travel and most recently for Expedia Travel. Dianna enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, music, world history and the occasional trip to the casino. Survivors include her sister Carole Feica, a brother Danny Feica, nieces Dianna "Dee" Feica, Danielle and spouse Karen Santos DaSilva, a nephew Lee Feica, sister-in-law Kathy Chiccetti, great-nephews Aidan, Trey and Evan as well as numerous cousins in Canada. In addition to her parents, Dianna was predeceased by her brother Stephen TL Feica. There were no funeral services.