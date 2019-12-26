|
|
Dimitrios Syrgiannis
Dimitrios Syrgiannis, age 71, of Derby, entered into rest on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in his home. He is the beloved husband of 36 years of Beverly (Puopolo) Syrgiannis. Dimitrios was born in Edessa, Greece on June 3, 1948, son of the late Konstandinos and Soultana Syrgiannis. He served in the Greek military and then came to the United States in 1975, settling in Bridgeport before moving to the Valley in 1984.
Dimitrios worked for over 30 years at the Bonvini Dental Lab in Bridgeport before he retired. He enjoyed cooking and gardening and he loved his cats.
He is the beloved brother of Peter Syrgiannis and his wife Carol, Ioannis Syrgiannis and his wife Soula, and Mary Baur and her husband Lothair. He was predeceased by his sister, Katina Syrgiannis.
Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton on Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m. His procession will then leave for his Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shelton.
Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 27, 2019