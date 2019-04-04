Services Abriola Parkview Funeral Home 419 White Plains Rd Trumbull , CT 06611 (203) 373-1013 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Abriola Parkview Funeral Home 419 White Plains Rd. Trumbull , CT View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Abriola Parkview Funeral Home 419 White Plains Rd. Trumbull , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Margaret's Shrine 2523 Park Ave. Bridgeport , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dina Magliocco Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dina Magliocco

Dina Magliocco

Dina DelVecchio Magliocco, age 78, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Renato Magliocco Sr., entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family and caretakers. Born in Castelfranco in Miscano, Benevento, Italy on September 18, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Angelo DelVecchio and Maria Petrucelli DelVecchio. At an early age Dina learned to create the recipes she would be known for throughout her life. It was early in her childhood that she also began to grow her Catholic faith. This strong faith, and in particular her devotion to Mother Mary, would bring her joy throughout her life as well as sustain her in times of struggle. Dina was a lifelong parishioner of St. Margaret's Shrine and enjoyed volunteering at their annual Feast of St. Anthony. At the age of 14, Dina and her family took the long journey aboard the SS Andria Doria to New York City. From there she lived with family on the East side of Bridgeport, CT, where she attended Beardsley School, Waltersville School and Harding High School. Dina loved to sew and she enjoyed her work as a seamstress/dress maker for two local businesses. This work would continue from her home while she raised her family in the North End of Bridgeport. Many of the clothes her children and nieces wore were lovingly created by her talented hands. Dina was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was happiest when she was in her home, surrounded by those who were close to her heart. She created a safe space where those who visited found it difficult to leave. Her warmth, compassion, humor and love made her a loyal friend and neighbor. Along with her loving husband Renato, Dina raised eight children in their home, including their three children, her "first grandson", Mario Furnari, and her four beautiful grandchildren. She devoted her life to loving and caring for these children and teaching them core values of kindness and integrity. Dina modeled humility, preferring always to focus on the needs of others before herself. She spoke kindly of all and did not allow negative conversation in her home; this was easy for Dina as she searched for and focused on the good in all people. The unconditional love she provided and the memories created will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed. Dina was predeceased by a beloved son Anthony Magliocco, her precious sister Laura Mastroianni and her dear niece Anna Maria Magliocco. In addition to her devoted husband Renato of 50 years, survivors include two loving children, Renato Magliocco Jr., and his wife Christine of Fairfield, and Maria Loescher and her husband Dieter of Monroe, four cherished grandchildren, Jayne and Julia Magliocco and Harrison and Justin Loescher. In addition she is survived by a brother-in-law Nick Mastroianni and his children: John (Annie), Dan (Nancy), Maryanne, Frank and Sr. Diane, as well as brother- and sister-in-law Gino and Prima Magliocco and their children: Gina (Jorge) DaSilva and Lori (Billy) Monteiro and by several great-nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Our family would like to thank the staff of Smilow Cancer Hospital, VNS of CT, Home Instead Senior Care of Trumbull, and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care of Milford. We are grateful to each of you for the large and small ways in which you cared for and guided Mom through her journey. Funeral services for Dina will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. at St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Ave., Bridgeport for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret's Shrine, 2539 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries