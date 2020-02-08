|
Donald E. Hutchinson, Sr.
Kind and loving, Donald Edward Hutchinson Sr., ("Mr. Hutch") age 88, of Oxford, the beloved husband of Dorothy Smith Hutchinson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was born in Bridgeport on August 17, 1931 to the late Eugene (Kenneth) and Myrtle (Ford) Hutchinson. Don retired from Liggett & Myers as the Vice President of Sales, where he achieved the President's Club Distinguished Membership Award. Don later served as President of the Ruritan Club (Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service organization) for two terms, 2004 and 2008, located in Bahama, NC. He also was a Charter Member of the Bull Durham Sertoma Club and a member of the Knap of Reeds 0158 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons in Bahama, NC along with being a Past Patron of Rhea Chapter #105 of Azalia Chapter #2. In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his two devoted children, Donald Hutchinson, Jr. and wife Karen of Monroe; Kim Hutchinson Scavo and her husband Joseph of Redding; four grandchildren, Brooke Hutchinson, Brittany Blees and her husband Jeffrey, Matthew Scavo and his wife Kathryn and Ashley Kubo and her husband Alex; six great-grandchildren, Emily Cornut, Avery and Max Scavo, Kai Kubo, Riley Blees and Makenzie Campbell. He was also survived by sister-in-law Alice Lazor, as well as, several nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his grandson Donald Philip Hutchinson and six of his siblings. Friends may call on Monday, February 10th from 4-7 p.m. Panachida will be at 4:30 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford and at 10 a.m. in the Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist for a Requiem Funeral Service. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery Stratford.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Donald P. Hutchinson Memorial Scholarship Fund, Masuk High School, Monroe, CT 06468 For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 9, 2020