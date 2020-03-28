|
|
Dolores Abbazia DeLuca
Dolores Abbazia DeLuca - passed away peacefully on Friday March 27th in Morris, Il. Dolores was born March 18,1926 in Stamford, CT. She was the daughter of the late Tinomondo and Donatella Landi Abbazia. She is survived by her children Joseph DeLuca Jr. (Ann), of Shorewood, IL, Donna DeLuca (JoAnn) of Venice, FL, and Richard DeLuca of Lake Worth, FL, grandchildren Joseph DeLuca (Candice), Cassandra Charlebois (Jeff), John DeLuca (Sarah), Jace DeLuca (Rachel), and Jodi DeLuca and a multitude of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many close friends. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, her brothers, Joseph, Frank, Michael, Edward and Anthony Abbazia and her sisters Josephine Whyko, Matilda Dinella, Sara Verrastro, Antoinette Abbazia and Reonilda Nemcheck.
Before her recent move to Illinois, Dolores resided in Milford, CT for over 20 years and was a devout member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Dolores loved her children and family, but absolutely adored her grandchildren. She loved to cook for others and she always welcomed every visitor with a warm smile and something to eat. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed crocheting many a blanket for her family and friends. Dolores was a big fan of UCONN Women's Basketball and the NY Yankees. She always drank her coffee from a china cup, she was always in a dress, always with her hair done, and always ready to take a quick ride. She will be missed.
Funeral services will be postponed until a later date and will be held in Stamford, CT.
Please make "In memory" donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020