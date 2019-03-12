Dolores Arlene Bobowick

Dolores Arlene Bobowick died peacefully Wednesday, March 6 with her family around her. Born November 29, 1945 in Bridgeport to mother Camille Massaro and father Andrew D'Aiuto, Dolores has one older sister, Robi Ancona of Norwalk. Dolores and her husband Kenneth Bobowick of Sandy Hook recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in October, 2018. Following closely their mother's lessons of love and kindness are her children Derek Bobowick and his wife Tricia Bobowick (Holleran) of Sandy Hook, Kara Meadors (Bobowick) and Jay Meadors of Charlotte, NC and Kendra Bobowick and Jerry Cullen of Sandy Hook. Dolores has four grandchildren, D.J. (16), Jillian (13), Addison (4), and Grayson (2). Earning a Master's degree from the University of Bridgeport, Dolores worked as a teacher and guidance counselor at Shelton High School for 33 years. Dolores lived a full life of time well spent dancing, laughing, and nurturing lifelong friendships. She prioritized her family and believed in inspiration. Filling her house were quotes including, "Live for the day, look for the best. Laugh often. Love much." Dolores filled her life and her home with love, covering the walls with her children's pictures. She lived with meaning and above all, found happiness in her life's greatest treasure, her family. Dolores will reappear in her family's mind as flowers bloom and birds visit the feeders outside her kitchen window.

A mother, wife, daughter, sister, and good friend, Dolores gave everything she had to those she loved, and from her close friends and family, she received it back. She believed that each day holds a small surprise, and a reason to smile. Dolores' family will celebrate her life in a private memorial mass. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, The , or the Smilow Cancer Center, Trumbull. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary