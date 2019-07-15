Dolores M. Buccelly

Dolores M. Buccelly, age 91 of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Orlando G. Buccelly, passed away July 13, 2019. Dolores was born February 1, 1928, daughter of the late Frank Marti, Sr. and Adeline Izzo Marti. She graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and worked as a teacher for the former Lafayette Elementary School and later as a reading teacher at Long Hill Elementary School until her retirement. She is survived by her daughter Joan Russell and her husband John of Waterbury, her brother Frank Marti, Jr. and his wife Irene of Seymour, several nieces, nephews, and in-laws, and her caregivers Alex Quainoo and his wife Lucy Moffat of Shelton. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a twin sister. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton. Immediately following the calling hours, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, Shelton. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery, Derby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 50 Donovan Lane, Shelton, CT 06484. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 16, 2019