Dolores Rybar Evans, 89, of Shelton, beloved daughter of the late Stephen A. Rybar and Anna Cushma Rybar, and wife of the late William J. Evans, died peacefully on April 5, Palm Sunday, at Griffin Hospital in Derby with her loving daughter, Susan, by her side. Born on June 8, 1930, in Johnstown, PA, Dolores and her husband moved to Shelton in 1961. She worked as the Executive Secretary for four mayors of Shelton: Vincent P. Tisi who served from 1968-1973, Francis X. Kelley who served from 1973-1977, Eugene M. Hope who served from 1977-1985, and Michael E. Pacowta who served from 1985-1991. As well, she served with Mayor Mark A. Lauretti for a short period before her retirement. Dolores was highly respected by all in City Hall, being both a confidant and teacher. She was known to have "saved" many newly elected aldermen and inexperienced staff who were unfamiliar with Robert's Rules of Order, the City Charter, or City Ordinances. Dolores was an intelligent and witty woman who was a compassionate professional - able to successfully interface between residents and city departments. Dolores' smile and kindness seemed to lift the spirits of everyone. Dolores relished visits to the rolling Berkshire Hills in Western MA - especially to the Tanglewood Music Center and the Edith Wharton Home (The Mount) and Theatre. She enjoyed the Red Lion Inn and the Norman Rockwell Museum. Most important to Dolores were her visits to the National Shrine of the Divine Mercy where one could find her in prayer and contemplation.
Dolores was an avid sports fan, favoring the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. Her father "Champ" Rybar and her brother "Little Champ" Rybar were both coaches who influenced her passion for sports from childhood. Dolores was a longtime member of Saint Joseph Church in Shelton. In addition, she was dedicated to the nuns at the Carmelite Monastery in Loretto, PA, where Masses will be said for her. Dolores is survived by her devoted daughter, Susan "Sue" of Shelton, her sister Martha Banda of Johnstown, PA, and her treasured twin nieces Ann Rozsi of MI and Judy Rees of FL. She also leaves her grand-nephew Donald (D.J.) and grandnieces Jenny, Amanda and Martha. Dolores was predeceased by her brother Donald S. Rybar of Erie, PA, and her niece Mary Janak of Johnstown, PA. Services will take place at the family gravesite in Johnstown, PA at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Carmelite Monastery, 2101 Manor Drive, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, PA 15940 in Dolores' name.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 9, 2020