Dolores F. Shea

Dolores Francis Shea, age 87 of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late John Joseph Shea, Sr. who were married for 62 years, passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Waterbury, the youngest of seven children, the daughter of the late Matthew and Sarah Geary, she had been a Trumbull resident for over 50 years. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart high school in Waterbury and attended Southern Connecticut University. A loving wife, a devoted mother, and an inspiring grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, conversations with her friends and playing with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the many vegetables and flowers throughout the years from her husband John's beautiful garden. To sit and talk with Dolores was an experience not to be missed. She was well read on all subjects, but it was perhaps her listening ear and compassionate heart that were her most compelling attributes. She was a proud American who cherished her Irish Heritage and was quick to support Irish programs and culture. Her love of music coupled with her natural soprano voice was evident at church and in her younger years in front of an audience. She had a strong faith that helped her throughout her life. Dolores' devotion to her children led her to be active in children's programs, especially the Cerebral Palsy Association. She was a strong advocate for John Jr., in making sure that he was given every opportunity available to him 60 years ago when the services were limited to people with special needs. She was deeply involved with the Kennedy Center. With the Diocese of Bridgeport, Dolores helped establish, and participated in a support group for Parents of Special Needs Children. She was active in St. Teresa's community, the Parish Council, and Confraternity. She was involved in the parish prayer group and Share the Word and a past member of the Ladies Ancient Order of the Hibernians. Dolores will be lovingly remembered by her children, John Shea Jr., Cathy Dolny and her husband Chris, Eileen O'Brien and her husband Myles, Maureen Fleming and her husband Jay, and her cherished grandchildren Sarah Dolny, Chelsea Rose Dolny, Elizabeth O'Brien, Colin O'Brien, Kayleigh Fleming, Alannah Fleming and Declan Fleming and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides in the Lipton house at the Jewish Senior Services for their care and compassion with our mother during her stay. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Theresa's Church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shelton Special Olympics of Connecticut, donations can be sent to Patricia McCormack, 28 Greenacre Drive, Shelton CT 06484. Checks payable to SOCT Shelton. For information or to offer an online condolence please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary