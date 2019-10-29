|
Dolores Grace Humphries
June 25, 1924 - October 26, 2019HAMDEN- Dolores G. Humphries, 95, entered into Heaven's gate on October 26, 2019, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer and Dementia disease. Dolores Grace Humphries was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 25, 1924 to the late Eugene and Mildred (Pokorney) Foiles. Dolores passed peacefully with her family at her side. She was an avid reader, world traveler, and leader of many volunteer organizations. She was known for her homemaking skills, a dedicated Claims Adjuster for several insurance companies, and the best apple pie maker in the county! She was a great planner, compassionate listener, and very generous with her time and energy. Dolores was a beautiful dancer on the ice skating rink and won several awards for her agility and grace and loved hot air balloon rides.
Dolores was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Harold Edward Humphries. She is survived by her brother Robert Foiles; her son, Neal and his partner Pamela McDivitt, daughter, Renae and husband Wayne, her son, Dale and wife Donna, grandchildren, Brian, Suzie, Vanessa, Ross, Audrey, Joseph and Dale. Dolores is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ava, Madeline, Vivian, Ariana, Greyson, Alexandra, Cristian, Sophia, Nora and Olivia.
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, Ansonia, CT, has care of the arrangements. The family will have a private service in memory of Dolores
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 30, 2019