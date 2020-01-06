|
Dolores K. Gray
Dolores K. Gray, age 89, of Milford, CT, passed away peacefully in her home on December 28, 2019 where she was lovingly cared for by her children during a long illness. Dolores was born on March 27, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of the late Violet and Charles Kopazna. She was a graduate of Harding High School, class of 1948.
Dolores was a successful entrepreneur/businesswoman who founded Nature's Way Health Foods in Stratford, CT in 1971. At that time, she was considered a pioneer in a new emerging industry. Well into her later years, she spoke highly of her employees, who contributed to the success of her business. Many still work at Nature's Way today. A heartfelt "thank you" goes out to all.
Her first love was that of her family and children, Leigh, Jay and Jeryl. She held a special place in her heart for her granddaughter, Jessica, with whom she spent many joyful childhood years doing "Grandma Stuff". Her special bond with Jessica continued to the very day of her passing.
She is survived by her devoted children, Leigh, Jay and Jeryl and her granddaughter, Jessica. She is also survived by her brother, Gerald Kopazna and several nephews. Dolores was a loving, caring person who spent her entire life helping and caring for others, always putting the needs of those close to her above her own.
Services are private at the request of the family. A Memorial Celebration of Dolores' life will be held at a future date. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 8, 2020