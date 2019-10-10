Connecticut Post Obituaries
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Mountain Grove Cemetery
2575 North Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
Dolores Kipp Obituary
Dolores "Dee" M. Kipp
Dolores "Dee" M. Kipp, age 89, of Stratford, died on September 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick M. Kipp. She had been predeceased by her daughter, Aleta M. Kipp and her son, Frederick T. Kipp.
Mrs. Kipp had formerly worked as a librarian at the Fairfield Public Library.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2575 North Ave., Bridgeport (follow sign #1).
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019
