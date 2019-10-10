|
Dolores "Dee" M. Kipp
Dolores "Dee" M. Kipp, age 89, of Stratford, died on September 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Frederick M. Kipp. She had been predeceased by her daughter, Aleta M. Kipp and her son, Frederick T. Kipp.
Mrs. Kipp had formerly worked as a librarian at the Fairfield Public Library.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery, 2575 North Ave., Bridgeport (follow sign #1).
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 13, 2019