Dolores M. Villafano

Dolores Mary Bromley Villafano Nov. 3, 1938- June 7, 2019 a long time resident of Newtown, entered into eternal rest on Friday afternoon. Dolores was predeceased by her husband Joaquin Joseph Villafana. She was the devoted and beloved mother of Joseph Villafano and his wife Linda Allen Villafano, loving grandmother of Theresa Ullrich Villafano & her husband Philip Ullrich, Celeste Villafano, Geno Villafano & his wife Becca Jaroszewski Villafano She was great-grandmother to Bentley and Roman Ullrich.

Dolores was born the first of 8 children to Mary Rosaly Mariconto Bromley and Harold S. Bromley in Bridgeport CT. She graduated from Central High in 1958 and in November of 1959 was married to the love of her life Joe. She and Joe along with their son, moved to Newtown in 1967. Widowed at a young age, Dolores worked very hard and remained in Newtown the rest of her life. She served lunches at the Newtown Middle School cafeteria for 20 years. While there, she worked a 3rd shift job with Vishay/Vitramon in Monroe and retired after 20 years of service in 2009.

Dolores was also predeceased by her brother Harold S. Bromley Jr. and sister Cathrine Bromley Meunier. Surviving siblings are Mary Bromley Ferreira of Florida, Carmela Bromley of Trumbull CT, Tony Bromley & his wife Donna of Shelton CT, Theresa Bromley Tiberio & Nick of Shelton CT and Warren Bromley of Newtown CT. She is also survived by many close and loving nieces and nephews. Dolores was a member of St Rose of Lima Newtown. Funeral Mass will be held Friday June 21st, 10:30am at St. Rose of Lima Church 46 Church Hill Rd. Newtown CT 06470 with burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery 2205 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT 06615 In lieu of flowers please make donations to Smilow Cancer Hospital Yale Cancer Center or CT Chapter